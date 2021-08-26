Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,687,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,457,000 after acquiring an additional 104,826 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American International Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 341,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,340 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in American International Group by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,737,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

