Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 575 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Dover by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

NYSE:DOV opened at $174.46 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $175.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.