Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.06.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

In related news, COO Joshua W. Lemaire purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, for a total transaction of $89,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865. 16.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 38.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.08. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.73.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.