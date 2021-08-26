Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,657.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock worth $3,712,413. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCO opened at $376.40 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $373.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

