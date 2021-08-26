MoonSwap Price Tops $0.28 (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. MoonSwap has a market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $117,286.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MoonSwap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00357131 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006345 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000504 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 26,298,638 coins and its circulating supply is 26,278,137 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.