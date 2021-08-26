Morgan Stanley Boosts ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $59.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.69. 21,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,510. ONEOK has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

