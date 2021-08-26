Morgan Stanley Upgrades ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) to “Equal Weight”

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,379,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 221,308 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,357,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.