Motco Purchases 698 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Motco boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,632,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,852,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.11. 27,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,214. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.65. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $164.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $773,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $773,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

