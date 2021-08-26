Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 86,718 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,718 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $172,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,079 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,646,044 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $460,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $173,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after buying an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $487,641. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.04. 42,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.58.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.