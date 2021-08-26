Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 1.5% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $302.25. The stock had a trading volume of 25,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,291. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $309.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.16.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.