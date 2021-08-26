Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AON by 1.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 66,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,930,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 95.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,492. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $282.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.76.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.95 per share, with a total value of $2,639,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,994. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Losh sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.62, for a total transaction of $2,516,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.61.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

