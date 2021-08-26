Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,678 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 43,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,916 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,425 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,370. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.64.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

