Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,356.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,820,000 after buying an additional 6,720,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 292.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,551,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,881,000 after buying an additional 5,626,858 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,977,000 after buying an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after buying an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.02. 1,176,018 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

