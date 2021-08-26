Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.25 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.18. 35,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.60.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

