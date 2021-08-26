Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3,435.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,509,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,095 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PayPal by 59.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,814,907 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $683,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,250 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of PayPal by 76.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,234,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $542,625,000 after acquiring an additional 969,254 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,721,000 after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $274.34. The stock had a trading volume of 199,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,211. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.63 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $322.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

