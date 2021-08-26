Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.83 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total transaction of $390,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,239 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $623.61. The company had a trading volume of 6,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,278. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $557.95. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $642.63.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

