Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,224 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Best Buy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $6,369,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 59,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

BBY traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,622. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total transaction of $463,730.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,820.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,687.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,129 shares of company stock worth $21,085,472. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

