Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 172,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 36,903 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 6,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 44.1% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.8% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 401,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,397,867. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $60.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

