Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.88. 94,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.63. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,008.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,970 shares of company stock worth $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

