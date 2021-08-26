Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,536 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,624 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after acquiring an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after acquiring an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,224,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,432,273,000 after acquiring an additional 366,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,176,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,516,019,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $417.43. 72,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,781. The firm has a market cap of $393.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $411.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total transaction of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

