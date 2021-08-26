Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 121,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.98. 5,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,355. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.96.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

