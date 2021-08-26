Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,565 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,098 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.49. 17,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,676. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

