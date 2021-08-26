Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in ASML by 1.8% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 1.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in ASML by 9.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 17.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $811.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,892. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $343.25 and a fifty-two week high of $813.37. The company has a market capitalization of $340.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $735.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $704.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

