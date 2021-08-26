Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.56. The company had a trading volume of 466,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,840,943. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

