Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 616 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,087,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,480,664,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $403.26. 25,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,641. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $385.28. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $415.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.07.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

