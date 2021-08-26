Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 991 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 5,348.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after purchasing an additional 147,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,110 shares of company stock valued at $12,734,901. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $284.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.76. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $290.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.