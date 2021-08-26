Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises about 0.9% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 198,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,373,244. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

