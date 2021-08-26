MVL (MVL) Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, MVL has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can now be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MVL has a total market capitalization of $213.45 million and approximately $13.54 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00052277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.44 or 0.00755498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00098388 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,157,795,396 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

