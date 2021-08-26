Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 702.0% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 506,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,464. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.
About Mydecine Innovations Group
