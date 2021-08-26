Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) Short Interest Update

Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYCOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 162,800 shares, a growth of 702.0% from the July 29th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,216,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Mydecine Innovations Group stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 506,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,464. Mydecine Innovations Group has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

About Mydecine Innovations Group

Mydecine Innovations Group, Inc operates as a life sciences company dedicated to the development and commercialization of adaptive pathway medicines, natural health products and digital health solutions. It encompasses three companies: Mindleap Health, Mydecine Health Sciences, and NeuroPharm Inc The Mindleap Health is an advanced digital health platform that helps people connect with mental health specialists who can empower them to thrive and develop habits for a healthy mind.

