Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MYE traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.52. 493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32. Myers Industries has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $814.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $175,760.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,370.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,855. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myers Industries by 68.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

