NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.78

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.78 and traded as high as C$5.11. NanoXplore shares last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 212,472 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on shares of NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$804.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$18.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About NanoXplore (CVE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

