NAOS Finance Price Tops $1.73 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $8.10 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00003686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded up 60% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NAOS Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00051328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00121900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00155573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,938.43 or 1.00026718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.86 or 0.01028981 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,025.31 or 0.06446993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NAOS Finance

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NAOS Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NAOS Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.