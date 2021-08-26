Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 464,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,033 shares during the quarter. Napco Security Technologies accounts for 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Napco Security Technologies worth $16,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.81. The company had a trading volume of 250,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.50 million, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.45. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

