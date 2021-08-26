Nasdacoin Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $211,490.11 and approximately $5,450.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 25,666,491 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

