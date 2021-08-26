National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.62. 3,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

