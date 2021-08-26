National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given New C$99.00 Price Target at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price objective dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. 3,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.83. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

