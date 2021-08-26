National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.568 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of NTIOF stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Desjardins increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.30.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

