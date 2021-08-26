National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Price Target Raised to C$99.00

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.62. 3,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,416. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

