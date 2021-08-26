National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) PT Raised to C$103.50

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.55.

Shares of NTIOF stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,416. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $80.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.83.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

