National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$103.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$101.00 to C$103.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NA. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

NA stock traded up C$0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.83. 833,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a PE ratio of 13.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

