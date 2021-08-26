National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$104.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$101.00 to C$104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NA. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

TSE:NA traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, hitting C$99.83. 833,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$94.87. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$62.50 and a 52 week high of C$100.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.09 billion. On average, analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

