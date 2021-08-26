National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$112.00 Price Target at Cormark

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$99.83. 833,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$62.50 and a 52-week high of C$100.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.87. The company has a market cap of C$33.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

