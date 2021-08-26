National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Lowered to C$99.00 at TD Securities

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$104.50.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$94.87. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$62.50 and a 1 year high of C$100.42. The firm has a market cap of C$33.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.09 billion. Analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

