National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$106.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective lifted by CSFB from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the company’s previous close.

NA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.69 on Thursday, reaching C$99.83. 833,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$62.50 and a twelve month high of C$100.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$94.87.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 EPS for the current year.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

