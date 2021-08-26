National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $50.92 on Thursday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $37.87 and a one year high of $55.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.91. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

