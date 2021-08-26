Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Purchases $104,202.24 in Stock

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Director Matthew S. Mcilwain acquired 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $104,202.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NAUT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.72. 272,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.72. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $25.89.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

NAUT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,027,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $90,002,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $24,961,000. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $5,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.