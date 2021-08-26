Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $507,236.00

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.48 or 0.00001014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $507,236.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004656 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002130 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00035778 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00030100 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,479,020 coins. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

