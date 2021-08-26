Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Update

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 412.5% from the July 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NDBKY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,514. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $13.08.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Separately, Investec upgraded Nedbank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Nedbank Group

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking, Nedbank Retail and Business Banking, Nedbank Wealth, Centre, and Fellow Subsidiaries.

