Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of CARG traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,309. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54.

In related news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,059,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,722.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at $155,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 493,178 shares of company stock valued at $13,695,807. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 1,795.2% during the 2nd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,990,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,000 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,904,000. Atreides Management LP grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after buying an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,739,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 845,513 shares during the period. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

