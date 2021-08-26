Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Buys $611,000.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 94,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.07. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $95,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

